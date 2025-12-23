Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. Sells 6,106 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 23.8% of Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $58,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $490.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $487.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.94. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $505.38.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

