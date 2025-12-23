Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Holdings Lifted by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 1.2% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $21,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 648.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.1% during the third quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 910,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,298,000 after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the third quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 16,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Barclays set a $183.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating and set a $174.00 price target (up from $169.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.30.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ICE stock opened at $161.49 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.29 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The company has a market cap of $92.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.32.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.71. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total value of $584,452.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,523.24. This represents a 20.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $241,537.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,049.10. This represents a 7.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 176,150 shares of company stock valued at $27,072,531 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.