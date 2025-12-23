Platt Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Platt Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 274,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,628 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 14.1% of Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 643,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,768,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $67.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.34. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.22.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

