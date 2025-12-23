Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Issues Earnings Results

Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Red Rock Resources Stock Performance
Red Rock Resources stock opened at GBX 0.03 on Tuesday. Red Rock Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.02 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of £1.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.60.
Red Rock Resources Company Profile
