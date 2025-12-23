Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Issues Earnings Results

Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Red Rock Resources Stock Performance

Red Rock Resources stock opened at GBX 0.03 on Tuesday. Red Rock Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.02 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of £1.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Red Rock Resources alerts:

Red Rock Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties. It holds a 100% economic interest in the Migori Gold project located in Kenya. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.