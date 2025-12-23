Intelligent Living Application Group (NASDAQ:ILAG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intelligent Living Application Group (NASDAQ:ILAG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter.

Intelligent Living Application Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILAG opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. Intelligent Living Application Group has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intelligent Living Application Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Intelligent Living Application Group Company Profile

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mechanical locksets to customers in the United States and Canada. Its mechanical locksets consist of deadbolts, entry locksets, privacy locksets, and passage locksets as well as storerooms locks. The company offers locksets for outdoors comprising main entrances and gates, and indoor uses. Intelligent Living Application Group Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong.

