OFI Invest Asset Management Acquires 452,617 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 694,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 452,617 shares during the quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $147,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,988,129,000 after purchasing an additional 117,427,549 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 74.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,380,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,995,603,000 after buying an additional 24,129,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Capital One Financial by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,780,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,910,500,000 after buying an additional 10,776,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,008,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,970,628,000 after buying an additional 5,474,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,701,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 2,936 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $640,488.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 63,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,908.95. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $9,583,056.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 73,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,026.60. This trade represents a 37.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 280,218 shares of company stock worth $62,395,804 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $266.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.25.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $246.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.22 and a twelve month high of $247.25. The company has a market capitalization of $156.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 135.02%.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

