Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 30,683 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 244,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,683 shares during the period. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $9,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDVY. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 120.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.12. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.1305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

