DoubleLine Mortgage ETF $DMBS Position Lifted by Paladin Wealth LLC

Paladin Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,761 shares during the quarter. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF makes up about 3.2% of Paladin Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Paladin Wealth LLC’s holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DMBS. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,406,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,571,000 after purchasing an additional 531,491 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 950,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,638,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 645,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,686,000 after buying an additional 77,130 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 644,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,649,000 after acquiring an additional 60,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 91.1% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 161,347 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DMBS opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.36.

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

