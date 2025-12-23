Security Financial Services INC. Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Security Financial Services INC. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,936 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18,553.4% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,690,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $639,369,000 after buying an additional 3,670,235 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,521,000 after acquiring an additional 542,816 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,164,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,829,000 after acquiring an additional 401,472 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 700,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,413,000 after purchasing an additional 391,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $200.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.10 and its 200 day moving average is $187.92. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.55 and a fifty-two week high of $211.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as software and computer services and technology hardware and equipment.

