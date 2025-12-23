Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT Shares Sold by Meritas Wealth Management LLC

Meritas Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 421,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,756 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 12.2% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $24,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $60.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $61.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.02.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.