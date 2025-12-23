HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 27,577 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,577 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.04. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.