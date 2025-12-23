Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for South Bow (SOBO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of South Bow (NYSE: SOBO) recently:
- 12/17/2025 – South Bow had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2025 – South Bow had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/15/2025 – South Bow was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/11/2025 – South Bow is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/8/2025 – South Bow had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/8/2025 – South Bow is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/2/2025 – South Bow was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.
- 12/2/2025 – South Bow had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 11/26/2025 – South Bow had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/20/2025 – South Bow had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/17/2025 – South Bow had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.
- 11/17/2025 – South Bow had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.
- 11/14/2025 – South Bow was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.
- 10/28/2025 – South Bow was downgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
South Bow Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. South Bow’s payout ratio is currently 125.79%.
South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.
