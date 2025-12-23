Security Financial Services INC. Has $14.01 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 387.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 243,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,672 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises 2.3% of Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $14,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Seneca House Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

Shares of XLG opened at $59.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average of $55.86. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $60.63.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index. The Russell 3000 Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index that offers investors access to the United States equity universe representing approximately 98% of the United States equity market.

