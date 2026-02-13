Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.93.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $207.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.66. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $157.20 and a one year high of $213.20.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.45-9.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.57%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 7,946 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.35, for a total value of $1,488,683.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,745.50. The trade was a 51.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.76, for a total transaction of $239,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,015.12. This represents a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 69,951 shares of company stock worth $13,473,408 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 25,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 8,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Quest Diagnostics

Here are the key news stories impacting Quest Diagnostics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Better-than-expected Q4 results and stronger guidance helped drive a fresh 12?month high, supporting the view that growth and margins are improving. Read More.

Better-than-expected Q4 results and stronger guidance helped drive a fresh 12?month high, supporting the view that growth and margins are improving. Read More. Positive Sentiment: The board approved a $1.0 billion share repurchase authorization (about 4.7% of shares outstanding), which is shareholder?friendly and typically supports EPS and the stock price. Read More.

The board approved a $1.0 billion share repurchase authorization (about 4.7% of shares outstanding), which is shareholder?friendly and typically supports EPS and the stock price. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/target raises: Mizuho raised its target to $235 (Outperform) and Barclays raised to $225 (Overweight), reflecting bullish analyst views and additional upside to consensus. Read More. Read More.

Analyst upgrades/target raises: Mizuho raised its target to $235 (Outperform) and Barclays raised to $225 (Overweight), reflecting bullish analyst views and additional upside to consensus. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Major analysts reiterated constructive ratings — Morgan Stanley reiterated a Buy citing a strong 2026 outlook and margin expansion, and Citigroup published a bullish price?appreciation forecast. These endorsements support longer?term demand. Read More. Read More.

Major analysts reiterated constructive ratings — Morgan Stanley reiterated a Buy citing a strong 2026 outlook and margin expansion, and Citigroup published a bullish price?appreciation forecast. These endorsements support longer?term demand. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analytical pieces question sustainability after a 52?week high and review fundamentals — useful context for assessing valuation and the potential for continued upside. Read More.

Analytical pieces question sustainability after a 52?week high and review fundamentals — useful context for assessing valuation and the potential for continued upside. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: The Q4 earnings call transcript is available for investors who want management’s commentary on trends, margin drivers, and the 2026 outlook (useful but not market-moving by itself). Read More.

The Q4 earnings call transcript is available for investors who want management’s commentary on trends, margin drivers, and the 2026 outlook (useful but not market-moving by itself). Read More. Negative Sentiment: An insider sale: SVP Patrick Plewman sold 5,662 shares (~27% reduction of his holding) at about $204, which can spook some investors or be interpreted as tactical selling. Read More.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) is a leading provider of diagnostic information services that supports clinical decision-making for patients, physicians and healthcare organizations. The company operates a network of clinical laboratories and patient service centers that perform a broad range of laboratory tests and diagnostic assays used in routine care, disease diagnosis, monitoring and screening.

Its services span core clinical laboratory testing, anatomic pathology, molecular and genomic diagnostics, infectious disease testing and toxicology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.