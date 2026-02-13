Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Receives $32.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Golden Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “market outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 543,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,009,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,956,000 after purchasing an additional 23,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $35.49. The company has a market capitalization of $735.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Golden Entertainment, Inc is a diversified gaming and hospitality company that operates in the casino, tavern-casino and slot route markets. The company’s core activities encompass the ownership and management of full-service resort casinos, a portfolio of branded neighborhood tavern-casinos and a large slot distribution network. Headquartered in Summerlin, Nevada, Golden Entertainment serves leisure and local gaming customers across multiple Western U.S. markets.

In its casino and tavern-casino segment, Golden Entertainment owns and operates properties such as Bronco Billy’s Casino & Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado, along with a collection of PT’s branded venues throughout Southern Nevada.

