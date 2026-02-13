Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Short Interest Update

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 49,980 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the January 15th total of 107,279 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,302,732 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,302,732 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aditxt in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

NASDAQ ADTX opened at $0.69 on Friday. Aditxt has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $4,463.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $503,700.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Aditxt, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of natural antimicrobial peptides and microbiome-based detection technologies. Leveraging proprietary peptide libraries, the company aims to provide novel solutions for infection prevention and control across healthcare, food safety, animal health and agricultural markets. Aditxt’s approach centers on harnessing peptides that can disrupt microbial cell membranes without promoting resistance, addressing a growing need for alternatives to traditional antibiotics and chemical disinfectants.

The company’s product offerings include contract-based microbial detection and identification services, designed to help hospitals, food processors and other regulated industries monitor contamination levels and validate hygiene protocols.

