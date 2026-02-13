Analysts Set FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) Price Target at $274.50

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $274.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded FTAI Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, January 29th.
Shares of FTAI opened at $274.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.87. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $81.45 and a 12 month high of $310.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 62.75 and a beta of 1.53.
FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ: FTAI) is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company’s portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.
In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.
