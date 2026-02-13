Analysts Set FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) Price Target at $274.50

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $274.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded FTAI Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, January 29th.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTAI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 3.3%

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 13.6% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 11.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 6.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTAI opened at $274.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.87. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $81.45 and a 12 month high of $310.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 62.75 and a beta of 1.53.

About FTAI Aviation

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ: FTAI) is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company’s portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.