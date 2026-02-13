UBS Group Cuts ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Price Target to $8.50

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $13.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GTM opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $319.10 million for the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 9.94%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.270 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTM. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

