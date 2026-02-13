Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Receives $392.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $392.2083.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Evercore set a $380.00 target price on Visa in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $411.00 price target (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. This represents a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total transaction of $707,919.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,789.09. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its position in Visa by 446.2% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 200.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V stock opened at $324.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $588.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $338.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.18. Visa has a twelve month low of $299.00 and a twelve month high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Visa will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised near?term and multi?year EPS forecasts for Visa, boosting analyst confidence in revenue and profit growth driven by payments volume and pricing. This underpins bullish estimates for FY2026–FY2028 and supports the long?term earnings narrative. Here’s Why Visa (V) is a Strong Momentum Stock

Zacks Research raised near?term and multi?year EPS forecasts for Visa, boosting analyst confidence in revenue and profit growth driven by payments volume and pricing. This underpins bullish estimates for FY2026–FY2028 and supports the long?term earnings narrative. Positive Sentiment: Pudgy Penguins — the NFT/crypto brand — teased a cryptocurrency debit card that will run on the Visa network. While a niche consumer play, more branded crypto cards or token integrations create incremental network volume and fee flow for Visa if adoption scales. Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Lifts After Visa Debit Card Reveal: What You Should Know

Pudgy Penguins — the NFT/crypto brand — teased a cryptocurrency debit card that will run on the Visa network. While a niche consumer play, more branded crypto cards or token integrations create incremental network volume and fee flow for Visa if adoption scales. Neutral Sentiment: Visa confirmed management will present at upcoming investor conferences (Morgan Stanley TMT; Wolfe Research FinTech). These appearances can provide guidance color and product updates, but are routine and not immediate catalysts. Visa to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Visa confirmed management will present at upcoming investor conferences (Morgan Stanley TMT; Wolfe Research FinTech). These appearances can provide guidance color and product updates, but are routine and not immediate catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Europe is moving to reduce reliance on Visa and Mastercard via regulatory and payments?rail initiatives that could depress cross?border interchange revenue or increase competitive pressure in Europe over time. This regulatory risk is a meaningful headwind for investor sentiment. Europe Moves to Cut Reliance on Visa and Mastercard

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

