Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Guardian Pharmacy Services from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Guardian Pharmacy Services from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th.

NYSE GRDN opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.83. Guardian Pharmacy Services has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $37.43.

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $377.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.16 million. Guardian Pharmacy Services had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 30.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Guardian Pharmacy Services will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,682,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,854,000 after acquiring an additional 79,652 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 36,072 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,056,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,705,000 after purchasing an additional 80,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 9.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,055,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after purchasing an additional 88,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,538,000 after buying an additional 187,963 shares during the last quarter.

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes. The company’s Guardian Compass includes dashboards created using data from its data warehouse to help its local pharmacies plan, track, and optimize their business operations; and GuardianShield Programs for LTCFs.

