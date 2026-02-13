Short Interest in Tradr 2X Long SPY Quarterly ETF (NASDAQ:SPYQ) Declines By 71.2%

Tradr 2X Long SPY Quarterly ETF (NASDAQ:SPYQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 308 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the January 15th total of 1,070 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,299 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,299 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tradr 2X Long SPY Quarterly ETF Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:SPYQ opened at $162.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.35. Tradr 2X Long SPY Quarterly ETF has a 52-week low of $83.15 and a 52-week high of $167.84.

Get Tradr 2X Long SPY Quarterly ETF alerts:

Tradr 2X Long SPY Quarterly ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2711 per share. This represents a yield of 16.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.

About Tradr 2X Long SPY Quarterly ETF

The Tradr 2X Long SPY Quarterly ETF (SPYQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide 2x exposure to the SPDR S&P 500 ETFs (ticker: SPY-US) quarterly price returns through swap agreements with major global financial institutions. SPYQ was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by Tradr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tradr 2X Long SPY Quarterly ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tradr 2X Long SPY Quarterly ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.