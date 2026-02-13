GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $48.88 and last traded at $48.6610, with a volume of 7694911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.90.

The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. GlobalFoundries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.400 EPS.

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

More GlobalFoundries News

Here are the key news stories impacting GlobalFoundries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and buyback — GFS reported Q4 EPS of $0.55 versus $0.47 expected and revenue slightly above estimates; management authorized up to $500M for share repurchases, supporting shareholder returns and near-term upside. GlobalFoundries rises after Q4 beat, plans up to $500M buyback

Q4 beat and buyback — GFS reported Q4 EPS of $0.55 versus $0.47 expected and revenue slightly above estimates; management authorized up to $500M for share repurchases, supporting shareholder returns and near-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/price-target raises — Multiple firms raised targets (Needham to $55, Baird to $60) and reiterated bullish views, signaling increased analyst conviction in margin expansion and growth opportunities. Baird price-target raise

Analyst upgrades/price-target raises — Multiple firms raised targets (Needham to $55, Baird to $60) and reiterated bullish views, signaling increased analyst conviction in margin expansion and growth opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity — Heavy retail/trader demand for calls (?15,176 contracts, ~139% above average) is a bullish short-term signal that can amplify upside momentum. No link available

Unusual options activity — Heavy retail/trader demand for calls (?15,176 contracts, ~139% above average) is a bullish short-term signal that can amplify upside momentum. Positive Sentiment: Strategic growth narrative — Coverage highlighting margin-accretive growth from silicon photonics, power management and GaN partnerships strengthens the long-term investment case. Margin-Accretive Growth Coming Fast

Strategic growth narrative — Coverage highlighting margin-accretive growth from silicon photonics, power management and GaN partnerships strengthens the long-term investment case. Neutral Sentiment: Investor webinar scheduled — Company will host a presentation on silicon photonics and advanced packaging; useful for longer-term thesis but unlikely to change near-term fundamentals immediately. Investor webinar announcement

Investor webinar scheduled — Company will host a presentation on silicon photonics and advanced packaging; useful for longer-term thesis but unlikely to change near-term fundamentals immediately. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call / transcripts available — Full call and slide deck are out for deeper due diligence; they reinforce points above but add no new surprise. Q4 2025 earnings call transcript

Earnings call / transcripts available — Full call and slide deck are out for deeper due diligence; they reinforce points above but add no new surprise. Negative Sentiment: Q1 revenue guide below consensus — GFS guided Q1 revenue to roughly $1.6–$1.7B vs. street ~ $1.8B, which is a near-term growth miss that may cap upside despite the beat and buyback. Press release with guidance

Q1 revenue guide below consensus — GFS guided Q1 revenue to roughly $1.6–$1.7B vs. street ~ $1.8B, which is a near-term growth miss that may cap upside despite the beat and buyback. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest entries appear erroneous — Recent filings in the feed show 0 shares/NaN increases, which look like data glitches and do not indicate meaningful short pressure. No link available

Analyst Ratings Changes

GFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on GlobalFoundries from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GlobalFoundries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Read Our Latest Report on GlobalFoundries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at $62,996,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GlobalFoundries by 168.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,607,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,338 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,809,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,755 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 137.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,300,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,599,000 after purchasing an additional 753,376 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 1,789.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 657,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,557,000 after purchasing an additional 622,480 shares during the period.

GlobalFoundries Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.43.

About GlobalFoundries

(Get Free Report)

GlobalFoundries, Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.