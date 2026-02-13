Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives $131.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.9545.

Several research firms recently commented on HOOD. Barclays dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $159.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $71.12 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $153.86. The stock has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.35.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 22.32%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $4,613,537.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,394.84. This represents a 65.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $870,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 393,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,271,796.84. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,537,615 shares of company stock valued at $182,272,702 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1,621.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 142,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,066,000 after buying an additional 133,800 shares during the period. Laurel Oak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 525.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat and improving profitability — HOOD reported $0.66 EPS (above estimates) and showed stronger full?year margins and deposit growth, supporting a longer?term earnings thesis. Earnings Call Transcript

Q4 EPS beat and improving profitability — HOOD reported $0.66 EPS (above estimates) and showed stronger full?year margins and deposit growth, supporting a longer?term earnings thesis. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying from ARK/ Cathie Wood signals conviction — Ark Invest added a multi?million dollar stake during recent weakness, providing a potential buyer-of-the-dip catalyst. Cathie Wood Sees Opportunity

Institutional buying from ARK/ Cathie Wood signals conviction — Ark Invest added a multi?million dollar stake during recent weakness, providing a potential buyer-of-the-dip catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Management pushing prediction markets as the next growth engine — CEO commentary frames prediction markets and product velocity as strategic priorities; this is longer?term and may take quarters to monetize. CEO Prediction Markets Comments

Management pushing prediction markets as the next growth engine — CEO commentary frames prediction markets and product velocity as strategic priorities; this is longer?term and may take quarters to monetize. Neutral Sentiment: Company outlines a path to large platform assets and international expansion — product launches and asset growth targets (e.g., $1T ambition) are positive but execution?dependent. Path to $1T in Platform Assets

Company outlines a path to large platform assets and international expansion — product launches and asset growth targets (e.g., $1T ambition) are positive but execution?dependent. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed estimates as crypto revenue collapsed ~38% YoY — the revenue shortfall was the main immediate catalyst for the selloff, underscoring HOOD’s sensitivity to crypto volumes. Crypto Revenue Collapse

Revenue missed estimates as crypto revenue collapsed ~38% YoY — the revenue shortfall was the main immediate catalyst for the selloff, underscoring HOOD’s sensitivity to crypto volumes. Negative Sentiment: Stock trading closely with bitcoin amplifies volatility — pieces note HOOD is moving almost in lockstep with crypto selloffs despite crypto being a minority of revenue. That correlation increases downside when crypto falls. HOOD vs Bitcoin Correlation

Stock trading closely with bitcoin amplifies volatility — pieces note HOOD is moving almost in lockstep with crypto selloffs despite crypto being a minority of revenue. That correlation increases downside when crypto falls. Negative Sentiment: Analysts trimmed price targets after the print (multiple firms lowered PTs though many kept buy/overweight ratings), adding near?term selling pressure despite longer?term bullish cases. Analyst Price?Target Moves (Benzinga roundup)

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

