SORNU’s (NASDAQ:SORNU) Quiet Period To Expire on February 16th

SORNU’s (NASDAQ:SORNU – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, February 16th. SORNU had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 7th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During SORNU’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SORNU to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th.

SORNU stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. SORNU has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $10.01.

