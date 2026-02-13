Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial upgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th.

OTCMKTS:APYRF opened at $6.76 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $15.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based real estate investment trust that owns, develops and manages urban office environments in key metropolitan markets. Established in 2003, the trust focuses on acquiring and revitalizing centrally located office buildings, with an emphasis on preserving historic and architecturally significant properties. Allied Properties REIT is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and its units trade in the United States on the OTC Markets under the symbol APYRF.

The company’s portfolio comprises primarily low-rise and mid-rise office buildings situated in major urban business districts, including Toronto’s downtown core and select properties in Montréal, Ottawa and Vancouver.

