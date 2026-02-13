Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 103 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the January 15th total of 275 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 761 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 761 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BEEZ stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.30. Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 million, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1833 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (BEEZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by investing in a narrow basket of 25-30 large- and mid-cap US stocks perceived to be demonstrating responsible growth. BEEZ was launched on Nov 6, 2023 and is issued by Honeytree.

