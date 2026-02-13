Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,295,141 shares, a growth of 360.7% from the January 15th total of 281,128 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,119 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,119 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYMI stock opened at $99.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.48 and a 200-day moving average of $87.46. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $65.08 and a one year high of $100.55.

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.