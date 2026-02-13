Financial Contrast: QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ) vs. STERIS (NYSE:STE)

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) and QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares STERIS and QHSLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STERIS 12.15% 14.34% 9.58% QHSLab -14.85% N/A -22.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares STERIS and QHSLab”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STERIS $5.46 billion 4.39 $614.64 million $7.17 34.11 QHSLab $2.13 million 3.42 -$260,000.00 ($0.04) -16.13

STERIS has higher revenue and earnings than QHSLab. QHSLab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STERIS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of STERIS shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of STERIS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.2% of QHSLab shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for STERIS and QHSLab, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STERIS 0 2 6 0 2.75 QHSLab 0 0 0 0 0.00

STERIS presently has a consensus target price of $275.20, suggesting a potential upside of 12.52%. Given STERIS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe STERIS is more favorable than QHSLab.

Risk & Volatility

STERIS has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QHSLab has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

STERIS beats QHSLab on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services. It also provides capital equipment installation, maintenance, upgradation, repair, and troubleshooting services; preventive maintenance programs and repair services; instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance services; and custom process improvement consulting and outsourced instrument sterile processing services. The Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization and testing services for medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers through a network of approximately 50 contract sterilization and laboratory facilities. The Life Sciences segment designs, manufactures and sells consumable products, such as formulated cleaning chemistries, barrier, sterility assurance products, steam and vaporized hydrogen peroxide sterilizers, and washer disinfectors. This segment also offers equipment installation, maintenance, upgradation, repair, and troubleshooting services; and preventive maintenance programs and repair services. The Dental segment provides hand and electric-powered dental instruments, infection control products, conscious sedation, personal protective equipment, and water quality products for dental suite. The company serves its products and services to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About QHSLab

QHSLab, Inc., a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine. The company provides quality health score lab expert system (QHSLab), a cloud-based SaaS system, which provides physicians and healthcare organizations with the ability to capture and store patient information electronically in a secure database; and distributes AllergiEnd, a diagnostic related product and allergen immunotherapy treatments to primary care physicians. Its products are designed to promote prevention, early detection, management, and reversal of chronic diseases. The company was formerly known as USA Equities Corp. and changed its name to QHSLab, Inc. in April 2022. QHSLab, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Medical License Factory, LLC. QHSLab, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

