Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$31.50 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AYA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.50.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Down 11.5%

About Aya Gold & Silver

Shares of AYA opened at C$21.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.27. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$8.52 and a one year high of C$30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -728.33 and a beta of 2.09.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc is engaged in acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties. The company and its subsidiaries are at the development stage for its Zgounder project and exploration and evaluation stage for projects in Morocco. Its other project includes Boumadine; Amizmiz; Azegour and others.

