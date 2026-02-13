Broadwind Energy’s (BWEN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Broadwind Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BWEN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Broadwind Energy in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadwind Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Broadwind Energy has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $54.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Broadwind Energy had a net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $44.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.28 million. Equities analysts predict that Broadwind Energy will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadwind Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 502,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadwind Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadwind Energy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 102,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Broadwind Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Broadwind Energy by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 118,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the period. 33.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadwind Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: BWEN) is an engineering and manufacturing company focused on the design, production and service of heavy industrial equipment for energy infrastructure and related markets. The company’s offerings include custom-engineered gearboxes, couplings, hydrodynamic drives and utility-scale wind turbine towers. In addition to new equipment, Broadwind Energy provides aftermarket repair, refurbishment and testing services to support the long-term operation of energy and industrial assets.

The company operates through two principal segments.

