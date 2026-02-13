Brokerages Set AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Price Target at $170.25

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATR. William Blair lowered AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th.

NYSE ATR opened at $140.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $103.23 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.25. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.48.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $962.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.58 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.25%. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. AptarGroup has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.210 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 4th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

AptarGroup announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, CAO Daniel Ackerman sold 15,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total transaction of $1,818,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 29,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,256.61. This trade represents a 33.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 231.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug?delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

