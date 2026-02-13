Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VLRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $9.50) on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $9.50 to $11.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.02.

Get Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Stock Down 0.6%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $10.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,720,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after buying an additional 565,250 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the third quarter valued at about $3,139,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 432,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 225,336 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the second quarter worth about $1,611,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 2.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 281,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

About Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

(Get Free Report)

Controladora Vuela Compañia de Aviacion, SAB de CV (NYSE: VLRS) is a Mexico-based airline holding company whose primary business is the operation of low-cost scheduled air transportation services. Through its principal operating subsidiary, Volaris, the company provides passenger and cargo flights on domestic and international routes. Its business model emphasizes unbundled ancillary services and point-to-point operations designed to offer competitive fares across its network.

Volaris serves more than 120 routes linking major metropolitan areas and secondary cities in Mexico, the United States and Central America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.