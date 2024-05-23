Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Sells 1,684 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) insider Gilma Saravia sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.08, for a total value of $153,378.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Altair Engineering Stock Down 0.1 %
ALTR stock opened at $90.65 on Thursday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $92.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,007.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.33 and a 200 day moving average of $81.80.
Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.
