Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) CEO Sushil Patel Sells 20,194 Shares

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) CEO Sushil Patel sold 20,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $130,655.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,730.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Replimune Group Price Performance

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $24.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Replimune Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,505,000 after buying an additional 699,679 shares during the period. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,024,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Replimune Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,770,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,634,000 after purchasing an additional 32,555 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,238,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,290,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,080,000 after acquiring an additional 103,223 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

