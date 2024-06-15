Pacific Center for Financial Services Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pacific Center for Financial Services reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,678 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $183.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

