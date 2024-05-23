Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU) Director Sells C$98,000.00 in Stock

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report) Director Eric Desaulniers sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total value of C$98,000.00.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NOU stock opened at C$3.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$346.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.21. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.55 and a twelve month high of C$4.81.

Get Nouveau Monde Graphite alerts:

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.23) by C($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.