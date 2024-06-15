Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Invests $7.96 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 41,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,961,000. Apple comprises about 5.3% of Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Flagstone Financial Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 6,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Asset Planning Corporation increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 6,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at $574,260,512.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $212.49 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $220.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Apple

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.