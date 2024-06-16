Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Shares Down 11.6%

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 11.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.30. Approximately 6,349 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 19,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Vicarious Surgical Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.30. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $585,000. 47.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

