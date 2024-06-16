AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Up 3%

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) rose 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.38 and last traded at $16.10. Approximately 32,571 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 644,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.36.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.63). AMC Networks had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Sherin III sold 3,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $46,830.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,238.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Patrick O’connell sold 5,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $80,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,473.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Sherin III sold 3,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $46,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,948 shares in the company, valued at $77,238.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,348 shares of company stock worth $888,957 in the last ninety days. 25.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

