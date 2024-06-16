HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Trading 2.1% Higher

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $579.84 and last traded at $579.10. Approximately 42,455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 558,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $567.00.

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $617.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $598.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.64 and a beta of 1.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,729,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $12,845,623 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,964,000 after purchasing an additional 39,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,338,012,000 after purchasing an additional 166,381 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,535,000 after purchasing an additional 176,336 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,119,000 after purchasing an additional 626,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,406,000 after purchasing an additional 604,554 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

