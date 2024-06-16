Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Up 2.7%

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.69. 8,122 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 29,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.
Several brokerages have commented on LVRO. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.
Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.
