ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Gap Down to $1,052.71

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,052.71, but opened at $1,021.46. ASML shares last traded at $1,029.24, with a volume of 211,537 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $947.08 and a 200-day moving average of $884.14. The firm has a market cap of $405.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in ASML by 110.0% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

