Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Up 3.5%

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.19. 1,288,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 5,375,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CORZ. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Core Scientific Stock Up 4.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $179.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $122,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Featured Stories

