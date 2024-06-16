MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Trading Up 2.1%

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.07 and last traded at $17.07. Approximately 13,358 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 70,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (OILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILD was launched on Nov 8, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

