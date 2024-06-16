StockNews.com Downgrades First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) to Sell

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FIBK. TheStreet cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

FIBK opened at $25.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.82. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $242.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,837,857.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,837,857.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $5,306,625.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 879,869 shares in the company, valued at $22,251,887.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 142.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 87,710 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,451,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,907,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 56.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 9.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

