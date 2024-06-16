PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Trading Down 7.6%

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) dropped 7.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.54 and last traded at $17.60. Approximately 1,728,574 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 6,021,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PENN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.06.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PENN Entertainment news, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 16,157 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,061,180.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Handler acquired 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 283,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,743. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 76,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,949. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flight Deck Capital LP acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,511,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $19,792,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 892,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,220,000 after buying an additional 518,995 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 213,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 103,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

