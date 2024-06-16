Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Gap Down to $46.77

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.77, but opened at $45.42. Agios Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $45.03, with a volume of 59,485 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.20. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,199.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.47) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $214,642.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,590,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,469,000 after buying an additional 1,423,000 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $946,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $4,658,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,087,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,012,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,861,000 after buying an additional 388,381 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

