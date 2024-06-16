OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Sees Large Volume Increase

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 30,438 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 70,251 shares.The stock last traded at $4.27 and had previously closed at $4.35.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.55.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $64.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Anthony Falbo sold 9,621 shares of OPAL Fuels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $47,046.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Anthony Falbo sold 9,621 shares of OPAL Fuels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $47,046.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott V. Dols acquired 11,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $56,631.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,823 shares in the company, valued at $176,204.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 84.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPAL. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,816,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in OPAL Fuels by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Yarra Square Partners LP boosted its position in OPAL Fuels by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 383,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 172,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

