Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Short Interest Update

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 68.3% from the May 15th total of 8,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.59. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $26.10.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 91.50% and a return on equity of 347.77%.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 43.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRT. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

