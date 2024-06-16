Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Lifted to Buy at Erste Group Bank

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.47.

Get Apple alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $212.49 on Friday. Apple has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,269,065 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $730,907,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC now owns 69,734 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 55.4% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 25,042 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Apple by 400.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 4.8% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 197,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,848,000 after buying an additional 9,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.